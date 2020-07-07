A Magistrate court in Nigeria yesterday remanded a couple, Jude Ozougwu, and his wife, Ifeoma Ozougwu in prison for allegedly brutalising their 10-year-old maid, Nneoma Nnadi.



The couple made news over the weekend after photos of the battered body of little Nnadi surfaced online.





The state police command today arraigned the couple on a three-count charge bothering on attempted murder.

The two were said to have drilled a six-inch nail in their maid’s head, inflicted burns on her body with a hot pressing iron and sharp objects were inserted into her private parts.

The court denied 40-year old Mr Ozougwu and his 24-year-old wife bail, explaining it was “premature, uncalled for, and against the dictates of the law.”

However, the counsel of the couple, Emeka Orji, argued that the court should put aside the public sentiments attached to the case and grant the couple bail. Mr Orji said the two have two little children to also look after.



The presiding Magistrate, Agu, who refused them bail ordered that they be remand in the correctional facility pending further advice by the state’s Director of Public Prosecution (DPP).

The case was then adjourned till August 10 for a report of DPP’s advice while the little girl is still hospitalised.