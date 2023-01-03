Social media has been inundated with messages of condolence for a grieving family of a couple who died in a ghastly accident on New Year’s day.

The newlywed couple was on their way home from the wedding ground when they were involved in the accident.

The deceased have been identified as Mr and Mrs Akimu who hail from Edo State in Nigeria.

Per reports online, the couple died on the spot, still dressed in their regalia for their traditional wedding.

Sympathizers have prayed for the Muslim couple to receive eternal rest in paradise.