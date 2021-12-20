Adom FM’s sports guru, Countryman Songo, is set to bring the heat to Kojo Antwi’s The Lovers Celebration slated for December 24.

This year’s Christmas Eve has been tipped to be one of the best as the music maestro will mark 30 years of entertaining his fans on such a special day.

In that regard, Countryman Songo will take a stand as a red carpet host to usher celebrities and music enthusiasts into the De Icon premise at East Legon.

He will bring fun to the session and Kojo Antwi will finish it off with an intimate, soothing night of live band performances.

Kojo Antwi is a classical musician who has earned the tag Mr Music Man following his mark in the highlife/Reggae genre.