Host of Fire for Fire on Adom TV, Patrick Osei Agyemang, has been spotted in a public transport running commentary in Morocco.

The fire-brand sports broadcaster is in the North African country for the African Paralympic elections.

Samson Deen, who is Ghana’s President of the National Paralympic, has been elected as the new head for Africa Paralympic.

However, Songo on Monday together with Joy Sports’ George Addo Jnr and Dan Kweku Yeboah of Peace FM were all seen in public transport.

But the award-winning sports broadcaster could not keep mute.

He took the microphone in the public transport to run commentary.

Video below: