Vice President of IMANI Africa, Kofi Bentil, has urged the Special Prosecutor, Kissi Agyebeng on in his fight against corruption in the country.

“I am very happy that at least, for the first time in the short life of the Office of the Special Prosecutor we are seeing some real action. That is what we were hoping for. We hope that this will continue,” said Kofi Bentil.

According to him, he believes that the OSP will persist in the fight against corruption.

“I am hopeful that it will not be a nine-day wonder, I want to believe that he will maintain the momentum because there is a lot of work for him to do.”

Speaking in an interview on PM Express on Wednesday, Mr Bentil said although corruption fights back, he hopes that “he will not be deterred by the resistance.”

This comes after Labianca Company Limited threatened to take legal action against the Office of the Special Prosecutor (OSP) for issuing an influence-peddling report against it.

The Company said it has not been involved in any corruption-related activities.

In a statement issued on Wednesday, August 24, it said it has always acted in accordance with due process when applying for customs advance rulings.

In response, Mr Bentil stated that, “everybody has the right to legal redress so whatever is happening in the fighting back is to be expected.

“And already the kinds of problem we are seeing him coming up against are to be expected.”

Mr Bentil said the Special Prosecutor has the wherewithal and legal knowledge in the fight against corruption, adding that “I hope he gets the needed resources to continue this fight.”

“It is not one of those things that you hit and you go, so I am very hopeful and whatever we need to support him we will,” he said.