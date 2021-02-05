A College of Education and two Senior High Schools in the Bono Region have recorded nine Covid-19 cases among students since the re-opening of schools.

The Deputy Bono Regional Director of the Ghana Health Service (GHS), Dr John Ekow Otoo, in-charge of public health, confirmed this to the Ghana News Agency (GNA) in Sunyani.

He said eight of those affected students were in schools in the Dormaa West and Dormaa East districts whilst the remaining one is in a school in the Sunyani municipality.

Dr Otoo indicated that all affected students were in stable condition, adding that boarding students among them have been quarantined within the school’s premises while the day-students were in their homes.

He said a lot of contacts have been traced among students as well as the staff of the schools and samples taken for testing.

He said only the school authorities and parents of the affected students were aware of the conditions, explaining that samples were taken in a very professional manner.

Dr Otoo said the schools have sick bays being managed by health personnel and assured that the Regional Health Directorate, through the District Health Directorates, were keeping surveillance in schools in a the region with a lot of follow-ups.