Three inmates in the Walewale police cells in the North East region have reportedly tested positive for Covid-19.

The three are Miftaw Ibrahim, 22, Musah Salam, 21 and Aziz Nurudeen also 21 years old.

The Walewale Health Directorate’s COVID-19 team confirmed this to Joy News Thursday.

According to reports, they took samples of 10 inmates for testing for COVID-19 upon request on January 19, 2021, and the results of the three were positive.

The three inmates have been isolated at one of the cells at Nasia police station undergoing treatment.

Meanwhile, the Health Directorate has commenced contact-tracing of persons/officers who have had contacts with the said inmates for their samples to be obtained for testing.