British journalist, Piers Morgan has announced that he will temporarily step back from presenting ITV’s flagship morning show, Good Morning Britain after developing a “mild” COVID-19 symptom.

In a tweet, Morgan said he was acting “on medical advice” and “out of an abundance of caution.”

UPDATE: On medical advice, and out of an abundance of caution for a mild symptom that arose in past 48hrs, I’ve had a test for COVID-19 and so won’t be working on @GMB until I get the result back, which should be tomorrow. — Piers Morgan (@piersmorgan) May 3, 2020

The television host said the undisclosed symptom had arisen in the last 48 hours.

He said he was tested for COVID-19, the disease caused by the coronavirus, and would not be returning to “Good Morning Britain” until he got his results, which he said should be available Monday