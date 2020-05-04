British journalist, Piers Morgan has announced that he will temporarily step back from presenting ITV’s flagship morning show, Good Morning Britain after developing a “mild” COVID-19 symptom.
In a tweet, Morgan said he was acting “on medical advice” and “out of an abundance of caution.”
The television host said the undisclosed symptom had arisen in the last 48 hours.
He said he was tested for COVID-19, the disease caused by the coronavirus, and would not be returning to “Good Morning Britain” until he got his results, which he said should be available Monday