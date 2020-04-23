Mr Wilfred Osei Kweku Palmer, president of Tema Youth FC, has slammed the Ghana Football Association (GFA) for demanding stimulus package from the government.

Following the outbreak of coronavirus, the Ghana Football Association has suspended football activities indefinitely as part of the measures to slow the spread of the novel pandemic.

However, the Ghana FA have called on the government to come to the aid of the clubs to ease the financial burden of the clubs after government rolled out a policy to help the vulnerable and the needy.

Many have kicked against the demand of the country’s football governing body and according to Osei Palmer, who was a member of the then Executive Committee Member of the GFA says the decision of the FA was not in the right direction.

READ ALSO

“I was surprised that Kurt Okraku went to government to borrow money for the clubs,” he told Asempa FM on the Ultimate Sports Show.

“For me, I would have asked government to remove the 17.5% VAT they let us pay for gate proceeds for about two years so that the cost of football will be low and we will be able to generate revenue.

“We all need to meet and generate a policy document because that is what the government understands.” he added.

Osei Palmer was disqualified from the GFA presidential elections held last year October.