The chairman of the Sports Committee of Parliament, Hon. Alex Kofi Agyekum, says it will not be a right call for the government to come to the aid of the Ghana Football Association (GFA).

Following the suspension of the Ghana Premier League due to the outbreak of coronavirus, strong calls have been made by the Ghana League Club Association for government to come to the aid of the GFA and the clubs.

The government has rolled out a policy to feed the needy and the vulnerable following the extension of the partial lockdown.

But according to Hon. Agyekum, the government must focus on helping in getting its priority right rather than to come to the aid of the GFA and the clubs.

Hon. Alex Kofi Agyekum

“We are grateful to the Ghana Football Association for offering the Ghanaman Soccer Centre of Excellence to government to help fight the coronavirus,” he told Asempa FM on the Sports Nite Show.

READ ALSO

“I disagree with those saying that government should give out money to push clubs during this period.

“At this moment, the government is more focused on saving the lives of Ghanaians including club owners and the players.

“What the GFA is suggesting will open the floodgates for other sporting federations to also demand money from government which wouldn’t be fair considering the situation we find ourselves in right now.

“There is a lot on the government’s plate right now. So I’m pleading with the GFA to allow government to use the money we have to protect lives first, then we can talk about club owners, players etc afterwards.

“Government supported two clubs to go to Africa so I don’t think he will reject the idea of supporting clubs, but we need to make the call at the right time,” he added.

However, the GFA has offered the Ghanaman Soccer of Excellence located at Prampram to government as an isolation centre to help fight the virus.