Board Chairman of National Sports Authority, Kwadwo Baah Agyemang, has said football activities cannot return until the risk level has been minimised.

Football has been suspended since March 15 following the outbreak of coronavirus.

According to him, at the moment the risk factors are huge and it will be dangerous to consider going back to play football.

“There is no need to take risk,” he told Asempa FM on the Ultimate Sports Show.

“If we cannot continue with the league because of the pandemic why not cancel the league?

“We don’t even have what it takes to do what the Europeans are doing.

“Do we have the means to test players before and after match and training sessions as well?” He quizzed.

European countries have been given the go-ahead to resume football by playing behind closed doors.

But Mr Agyemang believes the Ghana Football Association cannot imitate what the Europeans are doing adding that “we are in a different era all together, hence the need to ensure that our environment is totally safe before we proceed with the league.”

“If cancelling the league is the only option available, let’s cancel the league,” he noted.