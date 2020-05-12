The Nkwanta South Municipal Hospital in the Oti region has a announced that it has successfully treated and discharged all five patients who were receiving treatment after contracting the novel Corona virus.

The Medical Superintendent, Dr Hilarious Gadze, noted that all five patients were discharged after a series of confirmatory tests returned negative.

Four of the patients were from Nkwanta North district and one from Nkwanta South.

The Nkwanta South Municipal Hospital further reiterated its commitment to help in the fight against the COVID-19 pandemic.