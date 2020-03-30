As parts of Ghana continue to observe the lockdown declared by the President Nana Addo Danquah Akufo-Addo as a result of the coronavirus pandemic, adomonline.com has compiled a comprehensive list of all the roadblocks as have been communicated by the police.
Deputy Commissioner of Police (DCOP) Dr Sayibu Pabi Gariba, Director, National Operations, Ghana Police Service, and a Member of the Operation COVID Safety, while addressing the press on the preparedness of the police to enforce the lockdown, named the areas where there will be roadblocks.
Below are all the major roadblocks as listed by him:
Greater Accra
- Weija Tollbooth on the Accra-Winneba Road
- Adam Nana on the Kasoa-Amansaman Road
- Kakraba Junction on the Kasoa-Nyanyano Road.
- Ayi-Mensah Toll Both on the Accra-Akropong Road
- Asutsuare Junction on the Tema Akosombo Road
- Oyibi on the Accra Dodowa Road
- Santo on the Ashaiman-Madina Road
- Tsopoli on the Tema Akosombo Road
- Tema-Accra Beach Road.
Greater Kumasi
- Kumasi-Mampong Road at Mamponten
- Takyi Number Two on the Kumasi-Obuasi Road
- All other principal roads leading into Kumasi
DCOP Dr Gariba said, as part of the press briefing that their deployment would also cover market centres, shopping malls, and all the other areas that have been articulated by the President.