As parts of Ghana continue to observe the lockdown declared by the President Nana Addo Danquah Akufo-Addo as a result of the coronavirus pandemic, adomonline.com has compiled a comprehensive list of all the roadblocks as have been communicated by the police.

Deputy Commissioner of Police (DCOP) Dr Sayibu Pabi Gariba, Director, National Operations, Ghana Police Service, and a Member of the Operation COVID Safety, while addressing the press on the preparedness of the police to enforce the lockdown, named the areas where there will be roadblocks.

Below are all the major roadblocks as listed by him:

Greater Accra

Weija Tollbooth on the Accra-Winneba Road

Adam Nana on the Kasoa-Amansaman Road

Kakraba Junction on the Kasoa-Nyanyano Road.

Ayi-Mensah Toll Both on the Accra-Akropong Road

Asutsuare Junction on the Tema Akosombo Road

Oyibi on the Accra Dodowa Road

Santo on the Ashaiman-Madina Road

Tsopoli on the Tema Akosombo Road

Tema-Accra Beach Road.

Greater Kumasi

Kumasi-Mampong Road at Mamponten

Takyi Number Two on the Kumasi-Obuasi Road

All other principal roads leading into Kumasi

DCOP Dr Gariba said, as part of the press briefing that their deployment would also cover market centres, shopping malls, and all the other areas that have been articulated by the President.