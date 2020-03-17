The government has condemned the abnormal hike in prices of goods such as hand sanitisers on the market in the wake of recorded cases of COVID-19 in the country.

According to the Information Minister, Kojo Oppong Nkrumah, the act is distasteful adding that the move does not help in the country’s fight against the pandemic.

“This is not the time to be unduly profiteering with your products and service,” he said.

Speaking at a stakeholder meeting on Monday, Mr Nkrumah explained, “these are not ordinary times. These are the times when we should come together as a human specie and ensure that we do things that ensure the survival of each and every one of us.”

The Information Minister, appealed to vendors to do the right thing to enable the average Ghanaian patronise the products as the Pharmaceutical Society of Ghana works round the clock to supply essential medicines that are needed for the treatment of COVID-19.

Meanwhile, there is a mad rush for hand sanitisers in the central business district of Accra as some parts of the capital report of shortages.