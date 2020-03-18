The Ghana Medical Association (GMA) has asked the National Identification Authority (NIA) to hold on with the Ghana Card registration due to the coronavirus outbreak in Ghana.



The GMA has noted that the registration, if not stopped, will further endanger the lives of the staff of the NIA and Ghanaians in general.



A statement issued by President of the GMA, Dr Frank Ankobeah, said the NIA’s continuous registration violates the order given by the president against all social gatherings.



“The mass registration exercise also defeats the spirit and letter of the directives, especially on mass gatherings as was issued by His Excellency the President of the Republic if Ghana as part of the measures to combat the COVID-19 outbreak in the country,” the statement said.

Ghana has so far confirmed seven positive cases.

READ FULL STATEMENT BELOW:

