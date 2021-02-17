The upsurge of the novel coronavirus in Ghana has claimed six more lives bringing the death toll to 561.

According to the Ghana Health Service (GHS), 702 new cases recorded as of February 13, 2021 have sent the number of active cases to 7,866.

Giving more updates on its website, the GHS also indicated that 29 patients are in critical condition while 86 others are in severe conditions.

So far there have been 77,748 cases in the country with 69,321 recoveries/discharge.

Regional Breakdown:

Greater Accra Region – 45,191 Ashanti Region – 13,822; Western Region – 4,559; Eastern Region – 3,342; Central Region – 2,697; Volta Region – 1,386; Bono East Region – 966; Northern Region – 862; Upper East Region – 814; Bono Region – 833; Western North Region – 773; Ahafo Region – 625; Upper West Region –307; Oti Region – 258; Savannah Region –69; North East Region – 41.