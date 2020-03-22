Black Stars head coach, C.K. Akonnor has called for a holistic approach to COVID-19, saying the public must be wary of the deadly pandemic.

His comments are one of many to come from players, well-wishers and football fans across the globe.

Akonnor, who got appointed in January 2020, must wait a little longer to play his first match as Black Stars Head Coach following the postponement of this month’s 2021 Africa Cup of Nations qualifier against Sudan because of the Coronavirus outbreak.

“Coronavirus is here. There has been a lot of instructions about it; let’s stick to it. Wash your hands regularly and be clean. Use your sanitisers very well and try as much as you can, to be safe,” Akonnor told the Communications Team in a short video interview.

Players of the Black Stars, including Captain Andre Ayew, have all joined the campaign. Their Twitter and video messages have been reproduced in full below:

Andre Ayew on Twitter:

“As the world takes decisive steps to combat the spread of the deadly coronavirus which is wreaking havoc to families, communities and nations, I want to urge you all to continue to adhere strictly to all the preventive advice to help stay healthy and also to help curb the spread of the pandemic.

“To fellow footballers, sports personalities, fans and families who have been affected, I wish to express my sympathies and I pray to Allah to comfort you and grant you healing mercies.

“To the frontline health workers who are working around the clock all over the world to assist those affected, keep doing your best for humanity.

“We love our game, we love our sports and we love our fans. But there is more to life than the beautiful game. So let us all continue to adhere to the safety protocols to be safe.

“Together, we will win this difficult match.

“Always remember that regularly washing hands with soap and under running water is the surest way to stop the spread of the coronavirus.”

Thomas Teye Partey – Atletico Madrid, Spain (Video):

“As we all know now the situation with the Corona Virus is becoming very serious and we have to think of our health. So I urge everyone to stay with the protocols, stay home and be safe. Protect your family and yourself,” Partey said in a video message.

Kassim Nuhu Adams – Fortuna Düsseldorf, Germany (Video):

“Don’t forget to wash your hands frequently, with an alcohol-based hand sanitizer, avoid handshakes and cover your nose and mouth at all times if you sneeze or cough. And dispose of all tissues immediately.”

Andy Yiadom – Reading FC, England (Video):

“I want to wish everybody back home good health, especially in this current situation of Coronavirus and I am looking forward to representing my country in the next available fixture.”

Eugene Ansah – Hapoel Ra’anana, Israel (Video):

“I wish you guys all the best. Stay healthy, stay strong, stay alert to instructions from the authorities and surely we will pass this together. I can’t wait to bring back the love with the Ghana Black Stars. Shalom, Shalom from Israel.”

Joseph Alfred Duncan – Fiorentina, Italy (Video):

“It’s rather unfortunate Ghanaians are experiencing the COVID 19. Italy has experienced the worst in the last month and half. But the situation is calm now and we are all doing well, the situation is quite limited now

“I would like to take this opportunity to plead with Ghanaians to stick to the necessary precautions in order to help limit the spread of the virus to guarantee better health in Ghana.”

Richard Ofori – Maritzburg, South Africa (Video):

“If you feel unwell stay home or consult the nearest Health facility or Hospital. Follow all protocols from the Ministry of Health and Ghana Health service. Together we will win this difficult battle. May the good Lord protect our homeland Ghana.”

Tariqe Fosu – Brentford FC, England (Video):

“I know times are tough at the moment. But let’s keep the faith because good times are ahead. It is important that you follow the Government guidelines that have been given, protect yourself and your family. Stay safe, see you soon.”

The ladies were not left out of the campaign. Here is Black Queens Captain Elizabeth Addo and striker Princella Adubea.

Elizabeth Addo – Black Queens Captain (Video):

“It’s a very scary and deadly pandemic. Let’s follow all the protocols and stay clean at all times, this can prevent the virus from entering your body. In terms of social gathering and functions, take a step back. Stay one-meter minimum from everyone that coughs or sneezes. I leave you with the Peace and blessings of God.”

Princella Adubea – Black Queens striker (Video):

“It is real and it is very serious. Let’s take care of our self, avoid shaking hands, avoid touching our nose, hands, mouth and face with our hands. We have to also wash our hands frequently to avoid the disease.”