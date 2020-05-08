Mr Kojo Yankah has slammed the leadership of the Ghana Football Association (GFA) for demanding stimulus package from the government.

Following the suspension of football indefinitely due to the outbreak of coronavirus, the country’s football governing body has held series of meetings with the government to help ease the financial burden on the FA.

This decision has been contested by several enthusiasts.

However, the former Executive Committee member believes the move by the FA is in the wrong direction adding that the FA is capable of managing the situation.

“This is the time we should stop going to government. It’s needless,” the former Western Regional FA chairman told Asempa FM on the Sports Nite Show.

“It’s not necessary at all going to government for money because of COVID-19. FIFA has already released funds to that effect, why go to government again.

“They’re just disgracing the GFA. It’s like they don’t know what they’re doing.

“They should stop disgracing us and demand the money that government owes us.”

Mr Yankah also reiterated that he wants the FA to push for payment of the monies government owes them.

“Why do you worry yourself going to government for money? Meanwhile government owes the GFA almost $4-5 million dollars,” he said.

“Why don’t they go for it because we have written several letters to that effect?

“They owe because they made us advance payment for the various national team activities.

“Why don’t you go for our money with them?” he concluded.