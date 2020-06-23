Former Vice President of the Ghana Football Association(GFA), Fred Pappoe, has cast doubt over the resumption of football in Ghana.

Football has been halted since March 15 as a result of the outbreak of coronavirus pandemic.

Stakeholders and administrators are currently crusading for the return of football with preventive measures.

However, the GFA has maintained a firm stance that a decision will be taken on the future of the 2019/2020 season on June 30.

Mr Pappoe, an Accra Great Olympics bid member, does not believe the situation in Ghana is conducive for the resumption of Football.

“The point is that if you look at the fact that we are having the infection rate going up, it is still dangerous, it’s not getting positive or encouraging, we have a situation where we all mediums of infection, like public gatherings, getting close to each other and these are things that happen during our games,” Mr Pappoe stated in an interview with LUV FM.

“You’d ask yourself whether it makes sense under the circumstances and with what you know whether we can start our game, definitely we cannot unless there is a change,” he said.

Mr Pappoe also said the country’s football governing body must consider all the measures that have been put in place by other football leagues around the world in making a decision on a possible restart.

“We can also argue that other leagues are playing, but you don’t have to look at their output, you need to ask yourself what they did or what they are doing to enable them to play safely,” he continued.

“Do we have the capacity to do what they have done to get to this level, definitely I think that will be difficult. As much as it is sad to make that pronouncement, if we look at what we know now and what is happening now, it will be very difficult to say that we should start our game,” he concluded.