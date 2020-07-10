The Ministries of Education (MoE), Local Government and Rural Development (MLGRD) and the Ghana Education Service (GES) on Friday, June 10, underwent disinfection against the novel coronavirus disease (Covid-19).

The exercise, which was carried out by Zoomlion Ghana Limited (ZGL), was part of steps to sanitise the three state institutions, following reports that some of their staff members had tested positive for Covid-19.

At the MoE, Zoomlion disinfection crew sprayed the entire ministry, its open spaces and various offices.

The same was done in the other institutions which are all located within the same enclave.

Head of Communications at the Education Ministry, Ekow Vincent Assafuah explained that the exercise had been necessitated due to the rising cases of Covid-19 in the country.

“Before we re-opened the basic schools, senior high schools (SHSs) and tertiary institutions, the Ministry of Education ensured that they were fumigated. Now it has also become necessary for us to fumigate our Ministry, basically, because we need to protect staff of the Minister.”

Mr Assafuah also said only staff the inner circle of the Minister for Education had contracted the virus and are doing well.



For her part, the Coordinator for the Corporate Social Responsibility (CSR) Disinfection Exercise of Zoomlion Ghana Limited, Lola Asiseh Ashitey, said in addition to the disinfection it was crucial that staff members of these ministries observe all the Covid-19 safety protocols.

She underscored the need for corporate bodies to take advantage of the disinfection exercise for the safety of their staff.

Lola Asiseh Ashitey assured that her outfit will continue to support government in the war against the Covid-19 pandemic.



