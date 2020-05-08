Former Western Regional Football Association chairman, Kojo Yankah, says clubs in the country must be allowed to decide the future of the 2019-20 Ghana football season.

All football competitions in Ghana have been suspended following the outbreak of coronavirus pandemic and as part of the measures to slow the spread of the virus, government has banned all social gatherings following the directives of President Nana Akufo-Addo.

However, Mr Yankah believes this is a decision that should be taken by the clubs and not forced on them.

Kojo Yankah

“Nobody should take decisions for the First Division and Premier League clubs,” he told Asempa FM on the Sports Nite Show.

“These clubs should meet the FA and deliberate on whether the league should be played or cancelled. The clubs should vote and the majority should carry the vote whether we resume or cancel the league.

“But those of us who don’t play in the premier league or division one league cannot decide for them,” he concluded.

The likes of Charles Kwadwo Ntim and Abdul Salam Yakubu have called on the Football Association to declare the season null and void.

Ghana has recorded 3,091 coronavirus cases with 303 recoveries and 18 deaths.