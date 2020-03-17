The Ghana Pentecostal and Charismatic Council (GPCC) has lauded president Nana Akufo-Addo for suspending all church activities in the wake of the Covid-19 pandemic.

President of the Council, Rev Prof. Paul Yaw Frimpong-Manso, speaking on Adom FM’s current affairs show, Burning Issues on Monday, March 16, 2020 commended the president for being “proactive and [that] the decision should have come earlier.”

His comment follows a crunch meeting held by the GPCC pursuant to the guidelines presented by president Akufo-Addo to curb the spread of the pandemic.

Rev. Frimpong-Manso said it was not necessary for the president to do consultations, coupled with back and forth to elongate issues.

In a state of fire outbreak, do we ask of the cause of the fire before quenching it? He quizzed host Akua Boakyewaa Yiadom in support of his argument.

President Akufo-Addo addressed the State on Sunday, March 15, on measures being taken to control the spread of the Covid-19.

He announced a suspension of all social gatherings including shut down of all public and private schools in the country whilst night clubs and other places could still function.

“Firstly, all public gatherings including conferences, workshops, funerals, festivals, political rallies, sporting events and religious activities, such as services in churches and mosques, have been suspended for the next four weeks,” he emphasised.

He added: “Establishments, such as supermarkets, shopping malls, restaurants, night clubs, hotels and drinking spots, should observe enhanced hygiene procedures by providing amongst others, hand sanitisers, running water and soap for washing of hands.”

This, has caused many to question why President Akufo-Addo, who is building a cathedral for Christians, would suspend church activities and allow night clubs and pubs to function.

But Rev. Frimpong-Manso reiterated that, in a state of emergency, the “President has the constitutional right to protect everybody and he doesn’t owe anybody, he has taken a bold and brave decision.”

Commenting on the questions being asked by people on the non-closure of pubs and night clubs, the Assemblies of God General Superintendent said the president acted based on perspective.

“Those who are complaining about clubs, pubs and night clubs still working, there is something called perspective in that, in Ghana, Christians form 71 percent of the population and that is where he can preserve many lives as well as funerals which is why he has closed churches and minimised funeral attendance. In the United States and other countries, people don’t go to church that much so their president may not suspend church activities but football, baseball and other activities that are patronised by most of the citizens,” he averred in Twi to the host.

He added, however that, people have their opinions which must be respected but “should not use religious fanaticism to let people die.”

Rev. Frimpong-Manso also established that, the directive of the president did not defy service to God and those claiming church services should be allowed to pray for the eradication of the disease from Ghana should have done that to prevent it from coming into the country in the first place.

