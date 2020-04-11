Government is disappointed with reports of inhumane treatment being meted out to Ghanaians in China following the coronavirus pandemic in Africa.

This comes on the back of widespread accounts shared on social media this week of people in the African community in Guangzhou being left homeless, as China’s warnings against imported coronavirus cases stoke anti-foreigner sentiment.

According to international reports, Africans including Ghanaians in the southern Chinese city have been evicted from their homes by landlords and turned away from hotels, despite many claiming to have no recent travel history or known contact with Covid-19 patients.

Ghana’s Foreign Ministry has in a statement expressed regret about the development while condemning “this act of ill-treatment and racial discrimination.”

The statement which was signed by the Minister, Shirley Ayorkor Botchway, also revealed requests to the Chinese Ambassador to Ghana to “bring their officials to order.”

“I have, therefore, summoned the Chinese Ambassador to Ghana Shi Ting Wang to register my disappointment and call for his government to immediately address the situation and bring their officials to order,” the Ministry’s release read.

The Minister also said that “a formal communication from Government of Ghana will be issued within the next 24 hours to address the situation at hand.”