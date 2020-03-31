Head coach of Berekum Chelsea, Joseph Asare Bediako, has backed calls for the cancellation of the 2019/20 football season.

Following the outbreak of coronavirus, the Ghana Football Association has suspended all football-related activities.

Ghana’s cases have jumped to 161 with 19 affected patients testing negative.

There have been calls to cancel the current football season entirely so there could be a fresh start when conditions improve.

However, Mr Bediako believes such calls are not misplaced and should be given the necessary consideration.

“As it stands no one knows the exact date the world will see the back of this disease,” he told Sports Nite on Asempa FM.

“It will be okay if the league season is declared null and void so that clubs will use this period to ready themselves for the start of a new season.

“With that, we can synchronise our calendar with the rest so we run at the same time. So it will help all and sundry to effectively prepare for the next season. I think its the best, its a viable option,” he concluded.

Berekum Chelsea occupied the 3rd position on the league log before the suspension of the league and other football competitions.