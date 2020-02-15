Cancelling or postponing the Tokyo Olympics because of the coronavirus outbreak “has not been considered”, says 2020 Games chief Toshiro Muto.

The outbreak in China has already led to the cancellation of a number of sporting events, including April’s Chinese Grand Prix.

The Olympics are due to begin on 24 July in Japan’s capital city.

On Thursday, the coronavirus death toll in China rose above 1,350 – with almost 60,000 infections in total.

Several qualification events have been impacted by the virus.

Speaking at a news conference in Tokyo, Muto said: “I want to again state clearly that cancellation or postponement of the Tokyo Games has not been considered.”

Muto said earlier this month that organisers were “extremely worried in the sense that the spread of the infectious virus could pour cold water on momentum for the Games”.

International Olympic Committee member John Coates said he was looking forward to hearing from organisers on how they were working with the Japanese government and the World Health Organisation “to ensure that all of the athletes and all of the people who come to Japan for the Games are not going to be affected and that all the necessary precautions are being taken”.

The coronavirus outbreak has also led to the cancellation of the World Indoor Athletics Championships and two LPGA events.