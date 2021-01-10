As part of the measures aimed at safe reopening of schools in the country, Zoomlion Ghana Limited (ZGL) has disinfectED basic and senior high schools (SHSs) in the Oti Region.

The exercise which kicked-off Saturday, January 9, 2021 has seen schools including Kedjebi Asato Senior High School and Poase Cement Roman Catholic Primary School and Menuso EP Primary fumigated and disinfected.

President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo in his 21st Covid-19 address to the nation directed all schools from kindergarten to tertiary institutions to be disinfected and fumigated before reopening.

Speaking to the media, the Assistant Headmaster of Kedjebi Asato SHS, Cephas Adanuvor, expressed gratitude to Zoomlion and the government for including his school in the mass disinfection and fumigation exercise.

He advised his students to observe all the safety protocols and adhere to them.

On challenges facing the school, the Assistant headmaster of Kedjebi Asato SHS, lamented that his school was saddled with accommodation problems.

He called on government and and individuals especially from the community to come to their aid.

For his part, the Headmaster of Poase Cement Roman Catholic primary school, Mr Atsu Frank, was highly excited about the exercise.

“This disinfection and fumigation exercise will protect our school space against Covid-19. However, it must not end there we must also observe the Covid-19 safety protocols,” he noted.

“Secondly as professional teachers, we will do our best to welcome our students back to the classrooms since they have been out for quite a long time. We will entreat our students to observe the safety protocols,” he stated.

Mr Atsu, therefore, appealed to the government and stakeholders to come their aid.

The District Manager of Zoomlion, Mr Daniel Owusu Ansah, said his outfit had already disinfected 379 educational institutions as of Saturday, January 9, 2021.

This, he said, included, schools in the Jasikan District in the Oti Region.

He reiterated that Zoomlion will continue to support the government in the country’s battle against Covid-19.

He added that the purpose of the exercise was to keep the schools safe for both the students and teachers.