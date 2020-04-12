The Ashaiman Municipal Assembly (ASHMA) has temporarily closed the Ashaiman Central and Mandela markets after the Municipal Security Council (MUSEC) identified both markets as hotspots for the spread of COVID-19.



According to ASHMA, all attempts to control the daily population in the markets have proved futile.



“Additionally, attempts by the market executives to regulate the number of market women selling in the markets on daily basis have also failed,” ASHMA said in a statement signed by the Municipal Chief Executive (MCE), Mr Albert B. Okyere.



The statement said the high population in the markets put everyone at risk of contracting COVID-19.

