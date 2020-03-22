Ghana Health Service (GHS) Officials have confirmed three more cases of the novel coronavirus in Ghana, sending the number of active cases to 23, and total number with one death to 24.

Below is the confirmation on the GHS website:



Sutuation Update, Confirmed Covid-19 Cases In Ghana As At 22 March 2020



As of 22 March 2020, 14:00 Hr. a total of 315 suspected cases have been tested for COVID-19 by Noguchi Memorial Institute for Medical Research (NMIMR) and Kumasi Centre for Collaborative Research (KCCR).



Twenty-four (24) of these have been confirmed at the laboratory as COVID-19. Twenty-three of the confirmed cases are receiving treatment in isolation and one (1) of the cases who had underlying chronic pulmonary condition prior to having COVID-19 has died.



Among the confirmed cases, seventeen (17) are of Ghanaian nationality and seven (7) other nationals namely: Norway, Lebanon, China, France, UK.



With regards to contact tracing, a total of 575 contacts have been identified and are being tracked.



One (1) of the contacts developed symptoms and has been confirmed positive.



All the other twenty-three (23) confirmed cases are being managed in isolation; and are doing well on treatment