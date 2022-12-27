The Minister of Roads and Highways, Kwasi Amoako-Atta, says government would clear a “chunk” of outstanding debts owed road contractors before the end of the year.

“Contractors of this country are doing a yeoman’s job despite all the difficulties, and I want to assure them that government will continue to work in their interest and all their outstanding payments from now onwards will be done from time to time.

“A chunk of outstanding (payments) are going to be effected before the end of the year and it will continue,” Mr Amoako-Atta said when he addressed a gathering at the 2022 Nine Lessons and Carols of the Ghana Broadcasting Corporation (GBC) in Accra.

This year’s event was organised in collaboration with the Ministry of Roads and Highways.

Mr Amoako-Atta said in spite of the economic challenges, the government did not halt any road project and assured that more investments would be channelled to the roads sector.

He appealed to individuals in areas that were yet to have their roads repaired to remain calm as the Government mobilised resources to further expand the country’s road network.

“The people deserve to have good roads. I appeal to all those who haven’t had their turn to be patient and calm,” he said.

Mr Amoako-Atta appealed to motorists to obey road traffic regulations to ensure an accident-free festive season.

Mr Amoako-Atta said the improvement of the country’s road network did not guarantee the flouting of road traffic regulations at the expense of human lives.

“We see drivers refusing to obey speed limits, especially on new roads. We should not turn roads into death traps.

Road development of our nation is a total effort from all of us. Let’s continue to observe road safety signs and respect all road users, including pedestrians and cyclists,” he said.

Delivering a sermon on the theme: “Christ Our Savour,” Reverend Commodore Paul Adjei Djan, Director General of Religious Affairs of the Ghana Armed Forces, urged the citizenry to emulate the qualities of Jesus Christ by embracing righteousness and eschewing selfishness.

“We must turn away from our wicked ways and have a change of mind and do the things God wants us to do,” he said.

Professor Amin Alhassan, Director General, GBC, thanked government for the support extended to the organisation during the year, particularly the asphalting of roads within its Head Office and regional offices.