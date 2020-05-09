Some contractors, who are executing various automated modern toilet facilities across the country for Ghana First Company Limited under a Public Private Partnership with Government of Ghana, are calling for a forensic audit into the whole exercise.

Dominic Oppong Tawiah, who is one of the contractors, in an interview said, the various Assemblies are not treating them well.

The Chief Executive Officer of Ghana First, Mr Frank AKulley, said the Metropolitan, Municipal and District Chief Executives (MMDCEs) for the areas are not reporting the realities on the ground to the sector ministers.

“The Chief Executives are not telling the ministers the truth,” he alleged.

Watch video of the CEO of Ghana First, Mr Frank AKulley below: