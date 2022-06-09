Bush meat sellers in Kumasi have rejected findings that consumption can spread the monkeypox virus.

This comes on the back of a warning by the Ghana Health Service cautioning against consumption of bush meat.

The traders who will not grant a recorded interview say their products are inspected by the veterinary service before they are put on sale.

For this reason, they believe their products are wholesome.

Some of the traders described the warning against the consumption of meat amid a monkeypox scare as a deliberate attempt to collapse their businesses.

They cited the warnings against their products during outbreak of the ebola virus for instance

Meanwhile, Ghana has officially recorded cases of the Monkeypox virus.

The Ghana Health Service says five cases have been confirmed in the Eastern, Bono and Greater Accra regions.