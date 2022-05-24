Accra Hearts of Oak is set to begin the new club secretariat in Accra.
At a ceremony earlier this month, the board chairman of the club, Tiger Afede XIV commissioned the club’s new commercial office in the capital city.
The club in a tweet, announced on Monday the construction workers had began pulling down the old building at Asylum Down to commence building the new edifice.
Hearts of Oak are on course to finish well in the ongoing GPL this season despite their poor start. They currently sit fourth on table with a game in hand.
Hearts of Oak are hoping to clinch the domestic cup this season as they face Bechem United in the final.