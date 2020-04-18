Following the fine by FIFA over the signing of Emmanuel Clottey, there seems to be some disagreements within the Asante Kotoko management.

The Ghana Premier League heavyweights now have until May 17 to pay $24,000.00 to Tunisian side, Esperance FC.

Following the ruling by the world football governing body, the National Circles Council of the club in a statement said they were ready to help the club pay the debt.

The letter by NCC

READ ALSO

However, General Manager of the club, Nana Gyambibi Coker, in an interview with Nhyira FM claimed that Dr Kwame Kyei was ready to pay the debt without the contribution of the supporters.

“We have held a meeting with Dr Kyei and he said he is ready to pay the money to Esperance alone.

“He (Dr Kyei) is not interested to see the club demoted. For now, he has asked the supporters to hold with their offer but he will reconsider their offer when he has fully paid the money,” he said.

However, Christopher Damenya, leader of Asante Kotoko supporters, who also spoke on Nhyira FM on the same programme refuted claims that he is undermining Dr Kyei’s administration.

Leader of Asante Kotoko supporters, Christopher Damenya

“We are all working in the interest of Asante Kotoko,” he said.

“If I have anything to do, I will offer my support to Dr Kyei to ensure he succeeds. He is the Executive Chairman of the club and there is no way I will undermine his work.

“I want to undermine his work, I will be moving from one radio station to the other but I am not interested in that because we all want the club to succeed.

“The last time I met him was in his house where we discussed what we can do to help the club succeed but since then, I have been trying to reach him but he has refused to answer my calls,” he said.

Kotoko have just 18 days to settle the long-standing debt or they will be playing in Ghana’s second-tier league and will still be required to pay the debt.