The Ghana Football Association [GFA] Executive Council members are in huge disagreement over the appointment of a new technical director.

Oti Akenteng who has worked with the GFA in that capacity for the past decade will leave his role in March.

Veteran Ghanaian coach, Bashir Hayford has already applied for the job following his return from Somalia.

However, Asempa FM can authoritatively confirm that some members of the Executive Council want an expatriate to fill the role while others want the appointment of a local person.

Our sources say, the Kurt Okraku-led administration will not work with Referees Association of Ghana [RAG] again as they look to train their own referees going forward.

Some members of the Executive Council also want an expatriate to head the committee of the referees.

The chairman of the referees committee will train the GFA’s own referees as well.