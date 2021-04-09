A Kenyan Defence Forces (KDF) soldier Daniel Omollo Onyango, has died after a fight with his wife at their home in Kahawa Wendani, Kiambu County.

The Directorate of Criminal Investigations, DCI, on Thursday, April 8, said that Onyango, 37, died as a result of low oxygen concentration in the blood after being bitten by his 27-year-old wife, Violet Asale Emu, an upcoming local secular artiste whose stage name is Zian Achama.

According to the police report, the fight broke out on Sunday morning, April 4, just minutes after midnight at their two-bedroom house in Kahawa Wendani.

Preliminary investigation established that the deceased was furious about the one-bedroom house that his wife had rented and was demanding to know who pays the rent and who the other tenants are.

“So angry was the officer that he refused to partake the night’s dinner. This led to an argument resulting into a physical fight at about 1am in which the deceased bit his wife on the shoulder. The wife also bit the deceased’s finger, right side of the chest and back of the shoulder,” an investigator told Nation.Africa.

Thereafter, police said, the KDF private who is based at Gilgil, developed convulsions and was taken to at the Kahawa Garrison Health Centre in Kiambu County where he was pronounced dead.

According to the couple’s neighbours, the two started arguing about 1am, moments before they heard Asela screaming from the bedroom.

“We did not understand what they were arguing about but they have lately been having issues,” neighbours told Nation.Africa.

Shortly after the screams died down, neighbors said, the officer’s sister and aunt came out calling for help.

“We asked them what had happened and they said the couple had fought and that they needed a car to take the officer to the hospital,” another neighbor told Nation.Africa.

At the time, the deceased’s wife had already contacted Kahawa Garrison’s health centre requesting for an ambulance to drive her husband to the clinic.