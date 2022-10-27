Akwasi Agyemang, the Vice chairman of the Black Stars Management Committee,vhas confirmed that players will not be awarded winning bonuses at the 2022 World Cup.

According to him, the playing body has accepted to take only qualification bonus and not winning bonus.

“We have had series of meetings with the players and agreed on qualifying bonuses. The players agreed because we learnt from our predecessors,” he said in an interview with Happy FM.

“We made the players understand that the money does not come from us the management committee but the Ministry of Youth and Sports and the Ministry of Finance.

READ ALSO

“The players are now aware of what they are entitled to but funding is another issue, which is why President Nana Akufo-Addo organized the fundraiser to get some money from Corporate Ghana for the team,” he added.

Ghana has been housed in Group H alongside Portugal, South Korea, and Uruguay.

The Black Stars are expected to open camp on November 10 and will take Switzerland in a final friendly game in Abu Dhabi on November 17 before arriving in Doha on November 19.

The 22nd edition of the world’s biggest football tournament will kick off from November 20 to December 18.