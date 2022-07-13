All senior staff of public universities across the country have been directed by their leadership to lay down their tools .

The action is to compel government to pay the 20% Cost of Living Allowance (COLA) as demanded by other labour unions due to economic hardship.

Not only that, they are also unhappy that their accrued interests on Tier 2 pension arrears have not been settled while expressing dissatisfaction about salary disparities at the universities.

Meanwhile, some Senior University Staff told Joy News, they are in full support of the strike declared by leadership because of the rising cost of living.

General Secretary of the Association, Hector Owoahene-Achempong, at a press conference, said senior staff in public universities are unfairly treated and the time is now to have their demands met and called on all members to immediately lay down their tools indefinitely.

Currently, the Teachers and Education Workers Union, the Ghana National Association of Teachers (GNAT), the National Association of Graduate Teachers (NAGRAT) and the Coalition of Concerned Teachers have laid down their tools over the failure of government to pay them 20% of their basic salaries as COLA.

Regarding this development, representatives of GNAT and NAGRAT walked out of the negotiation with the government over their demand for COLA.

The two associations accused government of betrayal of trust for asking them to call off their strike before negotiations.

