The Ghana COCOBOD has announced the closure of the main cocoa crop season.

“It is hereby notified for general information that purchases of the 2021/2022 Main Crop Cocoa Season will close on Thursday, 26TH MAY 2022”, a statement from COCOBOD said.

The main crop season which starts from October to May is the period within which the regulator buys most of the cocoa beans from farmers for export.

This ushers in the Light Crop season which commences from June to September. During this season, cocoa beans are mainly sold to local companies at a discounted rate.

The statement said License Buying Companies will be allowed to obtain returns for the sale of cocoa beans from the interior parts of the country until 2nd June, 2022.