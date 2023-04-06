A Nigerian court has ordered the slaughter of a rooster on Friday after a noise pollution complaint by neighbours, local media report.

The court in northern city of Kano on Tuesday declared the cockerel a nuisance to the neighbourhood after constant crowing that two neighbours said deprived them of their sleep, Premium Times news website reports.

One of the neighbours, Yusuf Muhammed, told the court that the rooster’s relentless crowing was an infringement of his right to a restful sleep.

Isyaku Shu’aibu told the court that he had bought the bird for Good Friday celebrations and asked to be given until the Christian holy day before killing it for a family feast.

Magistrate Halima Wali granted the request but warned him to prevent the cockerel from roaming the area and disturbing residents, the Daily Trust news website adds.

He was also ordered to ensure he slaughters the bird on Friday as promised or face a penalty.