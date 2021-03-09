Cocaine and heroin have been recovered by officials of National Drug Law Enforcement Agency (NDLEA) in Anambra State.

The drugs were retrieved from the palace of a prominent traditional ruler in the state.

In a statement issued on Monday March 8 by NDLEA’s Director of Media and Advocacy, Mr Femi Babafemi, the agency said its operatives at the Anambra State command recovered 58.5 grammes of cocaine and 13.9 grammes of heroin.

The agency, which is now working to unravel how the illicit drugs were hidden in the palace of the unnamed King, revealed that the palace guards are helping to trace the drug dealer.