The Coalition of Muslim Organisations, Ghana (COMOG), has raised concerns over the publication of a textbook which they say casts the religion in a bad light.

The textbook, which is for basic 3 pupils, according to the Coalition, contains a derogatory statement against the Holy Prophet Mohammed.

Titled, Our World And Our People, it is co-authored by Francis Benjamin Appiah and Derrek Appiah, and published by Excellence Publication and Stationery Limited.

“The book addressed the Holy Prophet (PBUH) as Muhammed to the extent that the authors will not address their own father as ‘Appiah’. This is a deliberate and subtle attempt to denigrate the status of the Holy Prophet(PBUH), and liken him to an ordinary man in the street,” a statement from COMOG read.

Describing it as skewed information against Islam, the publishers as a matter of urgency have been cautioned to withdraw the textbook.

“Henceforth, they should consult Muslim Clerics for appropriate information in Islamic theology before publishing any material for all purposes.” the statement added.

Meanwhile, COMOG has implored the Ministry of Education(MoE), Ghana Education Service(GES) and the National Council for Curriculum and Assessment(NaCCA) to put in structures for the censorship of religious material before approval is given for publication.

“By so doing any material/book for child education must focus only on educating our children to instil high moral standards without emotions and religious indoctrination,” the statement appealed.