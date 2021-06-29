Coach Isaac Opeele Boateng believes Hearts of Oak players deserve to be given the chance to play the Black Stars ahead of Kotoko players.

His comments come after the Phobians defeated their rivals, Asante Kotoko on Sunday in the Super Clash.

A Daniel Afriyie Barnieh lone goal was enough for Hearts of Oak to open up three points difference in the matchday 31 fixture.

And, according to former Black Starlets and Tudu Mighty Jets gaffer, CK Akonnor, who is the head coach for the senior national team, the Black Stars, must consider inviting Hearts of Oak players to the camp of the Black Stars due to their exploits in the ongoing Ghana Premier League season.

“I think it is about time CK Akonnor invites more Hearts of Oak players to the Black Stars over Asante Kotoko players,” he said on Asempa FM on the Ultimate Sports Show.

“They have demonstrated that they can play at the highest and the Super Clash on Sunday was a classical example.

“For me, it should not always be Asante Kotoko players but Hearts of Oak as well. They [Hearts of Oak] have quality players that can play the Black Stars.

“Afutu, Fatawu, Barnieh, Nettey, Attah are all good players and I don’t think it is fair to call Danlad Ibrahim over Richard Attah because Danlad is nowhere close to Attah in terms of quality.

“Let us give them chance and they can play,” he added.

Hearts of Oak are on course to end their 12 years trophy drought under Samuel Boadu.

The Phobians will be hosted by Ebusua Dwarfs in the matchday 32 games at the Cape Coast Stadium this weekend.