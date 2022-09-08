Bayern Munich got their Champions League campaign off to a good start as Leroy Sane inspired the German champions to victory in their opening Group C game at Inter Milan.

Former Manchester City winger Sane showed great control before rounding keeper Andre Onana and slotting home to open the scoring midway through the first half.

Bayern made sure of the points with an own goal by Danilo D’Ambrosio, following a clever one-two involving Sane and Kingsley Coman.

It was just the start Bayern were looking for in a group which also contains Barcelona – who they entertain next Tuesday – and who thrashed Viktoria Plzen 5-1.

Bayern were impressive throughout and had 21 attempts on goal, including 11 on target.

They might have won by a more handsome margin, but Onana did well to keep out Bayern’s former Liverpool forward Sadio Mane.

Inter will look to bounce back when they travel to the Czech Republic to face Viktoria Plzen next Tuesday.