Real Madrid cruised past Sporting Braga at the Bernabeu to reach the last 16 of the Champions League.

Brahim Diaz got on the end of Rodrygo’s cutback and fired into the roof of the net to open the scoring.

Vinicius Jr slotted into the bottom corner after skipping past the Braga defence before setting up Rodrygo, who dinked the ball over the onrushing goalkeeper Matheus.

Real advanced to the knockout stages for the 26th consecutive season.

Braga missed the chance to go ahead when Alvaro Djalo’s penalty was saved by goalkeeper Andriy Lunin after Lucas Vazquez fouled Cristian Borja in the area.

Diaz also had a goal disallowed, with Vinicius committing a foul in the build-up.

Carlo Ancelotti’s side are now unbeaten in their last nine home games in the Champions League.

Jude Bellingham was on the bench for Real because of a shoulder problem, the first time since he joined the club that he has not started a Champions League match.