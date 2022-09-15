Erling Haaland came back to haunt his former club as Manchester City claimed a dramatic 2-1 victory over Borussia Dortmund in Champions League Group G.

The Norwegian acrobatically volleyed home Joao Cancelo’s sublime cross six minutes from time after John Stones had cancelled out Jude Bellingham’s opener with a 25-yard blockbuster.

Ahead of kick-off, the stadium paid tribute to the late Queen Elizabeth II with a moment’s silence.

Anthony Modeste’s tame effort was the only shot on target in the first half as the visitors nullified City’s famed attack with a well-executed game plan.

Dortmund grew in confidence following the restart and stole in front on 56 minutes when Bellingham flicked home Marco Reus’ volley.

City finally upped the ante in the latter stages with Haaland going close with a low shot from a tight angle that clipped the outside of the post.

However, Dortmund continued to defend well and looked set for an unlikely victory until a late show from Stones and Haaland saw the hosts score twice in four minutes.

The result means City top Group G with six points from two outings. Dortmund are second on three points with Copenhagen and Sevilla on a point apiece following their draw in Denmark.

Next up, Man City visit Wolves in the Premier League on Saturday while Dortmund host Schalke in the Ruhr derby.​​​​​​​