Jude Bellingham scored an injury-time tap-in as Real Madrid left it late to beat Champions League debutants Union Berlin at the Santiago Bernabeu.

Bellingham’s strike was his sixth goal in six matches for Madrid since joining Los Blancos this summer.

Federico Valverde’s 94th-minute shot deflected into the path of the England midfield who tapped into an empty net.

Union, in their first Champions League match, were unable to respond with just one minute remaining.