Citi FM and Citi TV management have petitioned the police to immediately arrest and prosecute the NDC supporters who assaulted its journalist, Akosua Otchere.

In a press release issued on Sunday, October 15, the management said the complaint had been lodged at the La Police Station.

According to the statement, the victim was “subjected to a severe assault while diligently performing her professional duties” during the vetting process of parliamentary candidate aspirants for the National Democratic Congress (NDC) in the Odododiodio constituency, Greater Accra Region, on Friday, October 13.

It added that until the perpetrators are arrested and prosecuted, journalists in the country will not feel safe in executing their professional duties.

“The management of Citi FM and Citi TV has formally lodged a complaint at the La Police Station to ensure a lawful investigation into this matter.

“We demand swift and thorough action from the police administration to identify and apprehend those responsible for the assault on Ms Otchere.”

“Until those responsible for this assault are arrested and brought to justice, journalists will not feel safe in the execution of their professional duties,” an excerpt of the statement said.

Even though the victim has received the necessary medical attention and is recovering, the management says it will fully cooperate with the police to ensure the speedy probe and prosecution of the culprits.

“We want to make it unequivocally clear that the management of Citi FM and Citi TV is prepared and willing to cooperate fully with the police in both the investigation and successful prosecution of those culpable. Our commitment to justice is unwavering.”

Akosua Otchere, was on Friday, October 13, 2023, attacked while covering the vetting of the parliamentary aspirants of the National Democratic Congress (NDC) in the Odododiodio constituency in Accra.

Ms Otchere was attacked by some NDC thugs, who twisted her hand and snatched her phone.

This happened when members of one of the aspirant’s camps destroyed party property, including chairs and an air-conditioner, and pelted the vetting committee members with stones, citing unfairness on their part.

The Odododiodio constituency is a notorious hot spot for acts of vandalism and political violence having recorded several incidents over the years.

Following this unfortunate incident, many Ghanaians and institutions including the Ghana Journalist Association and the Ministry of Information have condemned same.

For instance, the Ministry in a statement signed by the Information Minister, Kojo Oppong Nkrumah noted that “Journalism is not a crime” therefore journalists should not suffer “any form of harassment, intimidation, or attack simply for doing their work.”

“The Ministry of Information has noted with concern a report of an assault of a Citi FM reporter, Ms Akosua Otchere, while covering an event on Friday, 13th October 2023.”

“The Ministry condemns in no uncertain terms the subjecting of journalists or media houses to any form of harassment, intimidation, or attack simply for doing their work. Journalism is not a crime,” portions of the statement noted.

This condemnable development happened barely a week after public outrage over an attempted assault at United Television where some NPP thugs stormed a live TV show to express their displeasure about the content of the show.

In that incident, although the Ministry of Information issued a similar statement condemning the act, the Ghana Journalists Association (GJA) and some members of the public were not enthused about portions of the statement.