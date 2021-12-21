Trustees of the Chartered Institute of Logistics and Transport (CILT have announced Chief Teete Owusu-Nortey’s appointment as President-elect of the professional body.

Chief Teete will assume his role as President-elect from January 1, 2022, when he becomes Chairperson of the International Management Committee (IMC).

From January 1, 2024, Chief Teete will succeed Paul Sainthouse as International President and Chairperson of the Council of Trustees for a two-year term.

Chief Teete Owusu-Nortey has been an active and valued contributor to the Institute’s international activities for many years – he was previously IVP Africa and Chair of the Africa Forum and has worked as Special Advisor to the Council of Trustees since 2019.

CILT President-Elect, Chief Teete Owusu-Nortey

In 2012, Chief Teete was presented with the Pegasus Award by HRH Princess Royal in recognition of his long and distinguished service to the Institute.

He has a proven track record of global leadership skills, and as an advertising and communications specialist for over two decades, is experienced in the successful promotion of brands internationally.

Chief Teete who has been a member of CILT Ghana for over twenty years, will be the first African President of the Institute and we look forward to working with him.

The Chartered Institute of Logistics and Transport (CILT) has published its Digitalisation and Industry 4.0 Bulletin 2021.