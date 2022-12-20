It is five days to Christmas and the beautiful lights on the principal streets of Accra are back.#Light UpTheCity has become an integral part of the Yuletide- Accra’s major streets and landmarks are decorated with beautiful lights.

The Liberation Circle and the stretch from the Ako Adjei Interchange to the Central Business District of Accra and other areas in the city have become the latest ultimate photo studio in the city with many families trooping there at night for memorable pictures.

Twenty-five-year old banker, Richmond Barnieh, says his daughter started asking him about the lights as early as the first week of December. He said “ the first Friday of December, my daughter started asking me when she will start seeing the lights.”

Anytime I pick her up from school, on our way back, she will ask whether Christmas has been postponed because of the worsening global economic conditions. She had heard me talk about how it’s difficult to make money these days. “I am happy the lights are back. Every evening we stop here to take photos before we go home”.

Like Richmond Barnieh, hundreds of families troop to some of the areas with the lights to create memories and also socialize with other families.

This year’s launch of #LightUpAccra was preceded by a Christmas parade through the principal streets of Accra.

Speaking at the launch, the CEO of Jandel Limited, Afi Amoro, who is in charge of the decorations, urged people to give to the needy and make their Christmas a joyous one.

Greater Accra Regional Minister, Henry Quartey, said the beautification of the city with the lights will help us make great memories this Christmas.

The #LightUpAccra project is supported by Ecobank , FBN Bank, Access Bank, Standard Chartered, Enterprise Group, Republic Bank, KGL, Stanbic Bank, Qualiplast, Hollard Insurance, Melcom, Duraplast and MTN.

Christmas is here! the lights are here! joy is here!