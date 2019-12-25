Christmas is a time of great hope, the Executive Director of Salt and Light Ministries has assured Ghanaians Wednesday on Joy FM.

Speaking on Joy Time in His Presence, Joyce Aryee said the season is “about God loving us so dearly, tenderly and deciding to come into our midst to change our lives.”

According to her, God chose to have the experience of living as a man to be able to empathise with mankind in their many sufferings.

“We must reassure ourselves,” she explained, “that even though life is routine God is not, He deals with us daily in very exciting ways,” she added.

Christmas is marked annually on December 25, by Christians to celebrate the birth of Jesus Christ, their founder.

Although a religious event, the day is commemorated as a public holiday in most countries.

Christians use the season to attend church service but more than that it is a moment that brings together family members and friends.

Pope Francis speaking to thousands of people during Christmas Eve Mass in St Peter’s Basilica at the Vatican, said God loves everyone – “even the worst of us.”

“You may have mistaken ideas, you may have made a complete mess of things… but the Lord continues to love you,” the BBC reported the Argentine pontiff as saying.

Ms Aryee agrees with that.

She called on Ghanaians to demonstrate love, as Christ did, to one another.

She says a smile or sharing a meal, may not cost much but would go a long way to make others feel loved and accepted.